The WVPE photo of the week is called "I Hear Hoo” and was taken by Howard Friesen. It’s a photo of a Long-eared Owl perched in a tree resting. Howard and the Elkhart County Bird group were able to track down the hard to find Owl and he shared that the Long-eared Owl mostly hunts at night and that this owl hardly blinked while he captured the photo. If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Send the largest photo file you have with information like who took it, where it was taken and any other details you feel you want to include about the photo. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week