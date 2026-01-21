Man killed in crash with auto theft suspect chased by South Bend police

A man was killed in South Bend this morning (Wednesday) when he collided with a car police say they were chasing because it was stolen.

Around 3:30 a.m. police say they tried to stop a reportedly stolen GMC Sierra, that’s a full-size pickup, in the area of South and Fellows streets, but the driver wouldn’t pull over.

Less than a minute after the officer activated his overhead lights the suspect, 31-year-old Tyler Straub, ran a red light, striking an eastbound Chevy Cruze, a smaller car, at the intersection of Michigan and Sample streets. The driver of the Cruze, an adult male from South Bend, died from his injuries.

Straub and his 24-year-old passenger, Janet Binion, were taken to the hospital. They’re expected to soon be released and taken to jail on outstanding warrants.

Police were withholding the driver’s name until his family is notified. The South Bend Police Department’s Pursuit Review Committee is reviewing the case.