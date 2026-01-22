The WVPE photo of the week is called "Fog Before the Storm” and was taken by Trish Dowling. It’s a photo of heavy fog on the St. Joseph River at the north tip of Island Park in Niles the day before a big snow storm. If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Send the largest photo file you have with information like who took it, where it was taken and any other details you feel you want to include about the photo. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week