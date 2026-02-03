Journalist Georgia Fort on her arrest

A number of people, including journalists, have now been arrested in connection with a protest at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota, last month. Demonstrators interrupted a service at a church where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement official serves as pastor.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Georgia Fort, who is one of the journalists who was arrested. She’s an Emmy-award-winning independent journalist.

