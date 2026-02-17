© 2026 WVPE
Swan Lake at Saint Mary’s College

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published February 17, 2026 at 2:25 PM EST
Saint Mary's College

WVPE is a media sponsor for Saint Mary’s College, presenting Swan Lake, performed by the Grand Kyiv Ballet, Friday, February 27th at 7 pm, on stage at O’Laughlin Auditorium on the St. Mary’s campus. The Grand Kyiv Ballet is an internationally acclaimed company known for its exquisite technique and expressive storytelling, and Swan Lake remains one of the most celebrated ballets of all time, set to Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable score.
More information and tickets at: https://www.saintmarys.edu/swan-lake-saint-marys-college
