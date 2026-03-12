© 2026 WVPE
The WVPE photo of the week is called "The Corner of Main and Wayne"

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published March 12, 2026 at 1:11 PM EDT
Dustin Tam - South Bend
The WVPE photo of the week is called "The Corner of Main and Wayne." taken by Dustin Tam in South Bend.

This is a beautiful black and white photo taken from on top of the parking garage in down town south bend looking onto the corner of Main and Wayne street. The shadows cast from the buildings above haunt the streets below as a man goes on about his business.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!
featuresFeaturesouth bend-mishawaka