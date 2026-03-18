Police investigating alleged battery at Marian practice

Mishawaka police on Wednesday announced they’re investigating an alleged battery that occurred during a Marian High School boy’s basketball practice.

Police spokesman Sgt. Steve Headley said the alleged battery happened at the team’s March 10 practice. Headley declined to say whether the victim or suspect was a player or a coach.

The South Bend Tribune has reported that Marian suspended head coach Matt Berger for the team’s Class 3A Regional Final game against East Chicago Central Saturday at Michigan City High School. Marian lost that game 78-74, ending their season.

The Tribune quoted Marian Athletic Director Steve Ravotto as saying Berger was suspended for one game for allowing a player or coach who wasn’t on the roster to participate in the March 10 practice.

Berger has been Marian’s head coach for 19 years but Ravotto told The Tribune that his future with the team was uncertain. Ravotto said he hoped the school would announce Berger’s fate sometime this week.

Headley said the Mishawaka Police Department will forward its investigation to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office when they’re finished.