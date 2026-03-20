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Old words like 'yapping' and 'skedaddle' are having a renaissance, thanks to younger generations

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Webster's New International Dictionary 2nd unabridged edition from 1948 is displayed for sale at Powell's Books on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (Jenny Kane/AP)
Jenny Kane/AP
Webster's New International Dictionary 2nd unabridged edition from 1948 is displayed for sale at Powell's Books on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (Jenny Kane/AP)

Generation Z and Generation Alpha are introducing the world to new words, like “rizz,” short for charisma, or “looksmaxxing,” which means going to extreme lengths for a glow-up.

They’re also bringing back words from previous generations; “yapping,” “skedaddle,” and “diabolical” are among many experiencing a renaissance.

For more on this phenomenon and what makes an old word new, host Indira Lakshmanan speaks to linguist and ‘entomology nerd’ Adam Aleksic, author of “Algospeak: How Social Media Is Transforming the Future of Language.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom