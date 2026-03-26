The WVPE photo of the week is called "Tracking into the Mist"
The WVPE photo of the week is called "Tracking into the Mist" taken by Cami Peck in Elkhart.
It features a IGP (Schutzhund) training partner tracking her dog on March 5th near the RV Hall of Fame during a misty morning in early March 2026. They are preparing for the AWDF National Championship which will be held in Farmington Hills, MI this year on April 3, 4, & 5.
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