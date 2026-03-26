The WVPE photo of the week is called "Tracking into the Mist" taken by Cami Peck in Elkhart.

It features a IGP (Schutzhund) training partner tracking her dog on March 5th near the RV Hall of Fame during a misty morning in early March 2026. They are preparing for the AWDF National Championship which will be held in Farmington Hills, MI this year on April 3, 4, & 5.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!