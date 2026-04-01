March 31, 2026 Federal court ruled President Trump's 2025 executive order defunding NPR and PBS violated free speech rights.

A federal judge on March 31, 2026 ruled that President Trump’s 2025 executive order defunding NPR and PBS violated free speech rights. The unconstitutional order influenced Congress to rescind funding to all of public media and to the closure of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The judge’s ruling does not change the current funding reality for WVPE. The reality is the President does not directly control the financial actions of our government. Congress already voted to claw back $1.1 billion in CPB funding, CPB has disbursed all remaining funds, closed its doors, and there is currently no active federal appropriation of funds for local or national public media organizations.

The reality is that we lost $250,000 and continue to need your help to protect independent journalism. This is a loss for the foreseeable future and needs a long-term response that is best met with monthly contributions.

You can donate HERE.