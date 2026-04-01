The Trump administration may be using the Iran war as an excuse to revive California's oil industry
Using the Iran crisis as justification, the Trump administration has approved the reopening of a controversial pipeline off the coast of California.
Now, the Golden State is suing to shut it back down and continue towards its switch to renewable energy.
Grist staff writer Jake Bittle discusses the crude details with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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