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Some school districts are voting to exclude students without legal status

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 6, 2026 at 11:48 AM EDT
Students walk into Place Bridge Academy, May 20, 2025, in Denver. (Rebecca Slezak/AP)
Rebecca Slezak/AP
Students walk into Place Bridge Academy, May 20, 2025, in Denver. (Rebecca Slezak/AP)

Some school districts across the country are moving to exclude students without legal status from federally funded college credit and career education programs, according to reporting by Chalkbeat, the nonprofit education news outlet.

But the moves could bump up against a Supreme Court ruling that requires public schools to serve all students.

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Matt Barnum, an editor and columnist with Chalkbeat.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom