Rising electricity costs have led to surging interest in utility board elections
A typically low-profile utility board election in Arizona on Tuesday night saw an unprecedented turnout.
As electricity costs rise, people are more interested than ever in having a say in who sets their water and energy rates.
Grist senior staff writer Jake Bittle joins Here & Now to put into a broader context how tensions over utility boards like the Salt River Project in Arizona are playing out across the country.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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