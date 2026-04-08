Why polycystic ovary syndrome may affect men too

Polycystic ovary syndrome is a disorder that’s a leading cause of infertility in women. Women who have it can have painful and irregular periods, weight gain and mental health issues. And now, there’s growing evidence that men could suffer from their own version of it, too.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Annalisa Merelli, a reporter with STAT, the health and medicine publication.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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