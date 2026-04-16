Combs to give collectible card eBay auction sales to local charity

If you’re not attending the Luke Combs concert at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday, you probably know someone who will be.

Some 80,000 fans are expected to fill the stadium Saturday night to hear the country music star, and Tieal Bishop is especially eager. Bishop is the CEO and founder of A Rosie Place for Children, the South Bend-based nonprofit that hosts sleepovers for medically fragile children. Those sleepovers, ranging from 1 to 10 nights, give their parents or full-time caregivers a break.

In a Facebook video Thursday, Bishop announced that Combs has chosen her organization as a local charity that he wants to help. On Friday at 6 p.m., Combs and collectible cards expert Ken Goldin will open a 1986 Fleer Basketball Box. They’ll auction off the box’s NBA player cards live and give the proceeds to A Rosie Place.

Here was Bishop talking about Combs and his gift.

Bishop thank you :12 … “We will all be watching and just as excited with you, so thank you, on behalf of all of our children, families, staff. You’ve made a really big deal out of these children and therefore I’m a number one fan.”