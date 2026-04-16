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Combs to give collectible card eBay auction sales to local charity

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published April 16, 2026 at 1:37 PM EDT
Country music star Luke Combs, right, and collectible cards expert Ken Goldin, left, on Friday at 6 p.m. EST will open a 1985 box of Fleer NBA player cards and auction them off live on eBay. Combs, in town for a concert Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium, will donate the proceeds from the cards' sale to A Rosie Place for Children, a South Bend-based charity that gives respite for caregivers of medically fragile children.
Country music star Luke Combs, right, and collectible cards expert Ken Goldin, left, on Friday at 6 p.m. EST will open a 1985 box of Fleer NBA player cards and auction them off live on eBay. Combs, in town for a concert Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium, will donate the proceeds from the cards' sale to A Rosie Place for Children, a South Bend-based charity that gives respite for caregivers of medically fragile children.

If you’re not attending the Luke Combs concert at Notre Dame Stadium Saturday, you probably know someone who will be.

Some 80,000 fans are expected to fill the stadium Saturday night to hear the country music star, and Tieal Bishop is especially eager. Bishop is the CEO and founder of A Rosie Place for Children, the South Bend-based nonprofit that hosts sleepovers for medically fragile children. Those sleepovers, ranging from 1 to 10 nights, give their parents or full-time caregivers a break.

In a Facebook video Thursday, Bishop announced that Combs has chosen her organization as a local charity that he wants to help. On Friday at 6 p.m., Combs and collectible cards expert Ken Goldin will open a 1986 Fleer Basketball Box. They’ll auction off the box’s NBA player cards live and give the proceeds to A Rosie Place.

Here was Bishop talking about Combs and his gift.

Bishop thank you :12 … “We will all be watching and just as excited with you, so thank you, on behalf of all of our children, families, staff. You’ve made a really big deal out of these children and therefore I’m a number one fan.”
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott