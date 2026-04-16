The 16th Annual Michiana Film Festival

WVPE is a media sponsor of the 16th annual Michiana Jewish Film Festival, presenting films exploring Jewish identity, community, culture and history.

May 11th through the 14th at Notre Dame’s DeBartolo Performing Arts Center.

Founded in 2011, the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley offers a festival that brings together diverse audiences to share in this unique cinematic experience -- one that otherwise likely would not be readily available in Michiana.

For more information click here.