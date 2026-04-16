The WVPE photo of the week is called "Just Waking Up" taken by Rachel Weaver in Elkhart at Ox Bow Park.

A small turtle pauses on a sandy woodland trail, its weathered brown shell dusted with dirt from it's long winter slumber. Bright orange markings adorn its face and sturdy front legs, standing out against the earthy moss, leaves, and scattered twigs around it. spring woods alive in the background, while the turtle looks straight ahead as if calmly claiming the path as its own.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!