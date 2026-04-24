The WVPE photo of the week is called "The Glamour Life of Weeds"
The WVPE photo of the week is called "The Glamour Life of Weeds" taken by Ryan Weaver in Mishawaka.
A low, close-up view of delicate white field chickweed flowers growing along a rocky edge. Rough stones and a neatly kept golf course lawn in the background, highlighting the quiet beauty of a plant often dismissed as a weed.
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