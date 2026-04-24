The WVPE photo of the week is called "The Glamour Life of Weeds" taken by Ryan Weaver in Mishawaka.

A low, close-up view of delicate white field chickweed flowers growing along a rocky edge. Rough stones and a neatly kept golf course lawn in the background, highlighting the quiet beauty of a plant often dismissed as a weed.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!