Every Monday, Kent Fulmer interviews a representative from a local museum in the Michiana area.
Museums on Monday: The Governor Otis R. Bowen Museum and Archive at Bethel University
A conversation with Kevin Blowers, Assistant Director of the Library, Curator of the Archives, & Director of Institutional Research at Bethel University About the Governor Otis R. Bowen Museum and Archive.
WVPE's Kent Fulmer visits with Keven Blowers of Bethel University about the Governor Otis R. Bowen Museum and Archives at the university. The museum can be toured by appointment, which may be arranged by emailing Kevin Blowers or Mark Root