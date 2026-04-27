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Museums on Monday
Every Monday, Kent Fulmer interviews a representative from a local museum in the Michiana area.

Museums on Monday: The Governor Otis R. Bowen Museum and Archive at Bethel University

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Kent Fulmer
Published April 27, 2026 at 11:41 AM EDT

A conversation with Kevin Blowers, Assistant Director of the Library, Curator of the Archives, & Director of Institutional Research at Bethel University About the Governor Otis R. Bowen Museum and Archive.

WVPE's Kent Fulmer visits with Keven Blowers of Bethel University about the Governor Otis R. Bowen Museum and Archives at the university. The museum can be toured by appointment, which may be arranged by emailing Kevin Blowers or Mark Root
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Kent Fulmer
Kent Fulmer joined WVPE in August of 2020 to take on one of the station's most high profile roles as the local host of Morning Edition. Kent comes to WVPE with more than 20 years experience in radio in the Michiana area. During his career, Kent has had a variety of roles including DJ, reporter and newscaster, as well as several behind-the-scenes positions. Kent and his wife, Donna, are celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary in 2020 and have lived in Elkhart County for almost 20 years. They have two adult daughters, Sarah and Rebecca. When not working, Kent is active as a musician, playing trumpet and flugelhorn. He has performed with a number of area bands. Currently he performs with the Phat Tuesday Dixieland Band and Jazz Assemblage, as well as his church's praise band. As a member of Jazz Assemblage, Kent has appeared at the Elkhart Jazz Festival several times. He also volunteers with Bugles Across America.
See stories by Kent Fulmer