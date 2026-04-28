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City of Elkhart Parks and Recreation presenting a Farmer's Market in Kardzahli Park

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published April 28, 2026 at 9:19 AM EDT
City of Elkhart
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https://www.cityofelkhartin.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/

WVPE is a media sponsor for the City of Elkhart Parks and Recreation presenting their Farmer’s Market.

The Farmers Market features growers, home based vendors, crafters, and local artisans. Located downtown in Kardzhali Park at 301 NIBCO Parkway in Elkhart, next to NIBCO Ice and Water Park. The Farmer’s Market takes place every Saturday through September 26th.

Market hours are from 9 am to 1 pm each week. For more information click here