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Woman who dressed as a man to fight for America's independence takes the stage at Boston Lyric Opera

WBUR | By Andrea Shea
Published April 30, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT
Brenda Rae as Marie, standing on a chair, rallies the newly uniformed soldiers in Boston Lyric Opera's "Daughter of the Regiment." (Courtesy Nile Scott Studios)
Courtesy Nile Scott Studios
Brenda Rae as Marie, standing on a chair, rallies the newly uniformed soldiers in Boston Lyric Opera's "Daughter of the Regiment." (Courtesy Nile Scott Studios)

Boston Lyric Opera is known for adding twists to traditional repertoire. As the company was gearing up to contribute its voice to the 250th anniversary of America’s independence, artistic director Nina Yoshida Nelsen sought to reimagine the opera, “Daughter of the Regiment,” to take place in the American Revolutionary War.

WBUR’s Andrea Shea reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Andrea Shea