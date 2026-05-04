WVPE is a media sponsor for the South Bend Lyric Opera’s presentation of La Boheme.

Set in 1830’s Paris, Puccini’s opera follows the lives of young, impoverished bohemians, centering on a passionate yet fleeting romance between a poet and a seamstress. The opera captures the fragileness of life, love, and the joy of youth despite the harsh realities of poverty. Four performances in IUSB Campus Auditorium the weekends of May 29th and June 5th.

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