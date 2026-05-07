The WVPE photo of the week is called "Chokeberry Spring"
The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "Chokeberry Spring" taken by member Roger Weaver In Elkhart.
He planted several Red Chokeberries last year and they all bloomed this spring. A native shrub in Indiana They have red berries in the fall which are very bitter. But is a winter food source for a number of birds and some mammals as well.
If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!