The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "Chokeberry Spring" taken by member Roger Weaver In Elkhart.

He planted several Red Chokeberries last year and they all bloomed this spring. A native shrub in Indiana They have red berries in the fall which are very bitter. But is a winter food source for a number of birds and some mammals as well.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!