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The WVPE photo of the week is called "Chokeberry Spring"

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published May 7, 2026 at 11:15 AM EDT
24Apr2026; 58095 Homer Ave; Elkhart, IN
Roger Weaver
24Apr2026; 58095 Homer Ave; Elkhart, IN

The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "Chokeberry Spring" taken by member Roger Weaver In Elkhart.

He planted several Red Chokeberries last year and they all bloomed this spring. A native shrub in Indiana They have red berries in the fall which are very bitter. But is a winter food source for a number of birds and some mammals as well.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!
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