Call to Mind: The Reason for Sleep

Sunday, May 17, 2026 at noon on WVPE News2 (HD2)

We spend about one-third of our lives sleeping. And not because we’re lazy. Every living creature sleeps, from cats to dolphins, and even fruit flies — it’s an essential need for good health and survival. So if sleep is a basic health need, why do so many people have trouble doing it? Nearly a third of Americans say they sleep poorly or not enough. Our 24/7 culture makes it tough to get a good night’s sleep; we prize long work hours, fast-paced productivity, staying up late to socialize, and simply striving for more. While lack of sleep can leave a person groggy, it can also signal a mental illness, make an existing problem worse, and increase the risk of mental health issues. This Call to Mind episode explores the fundamental relationship between sleep and mental health.