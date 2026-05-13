The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "Spring blooms in Cass County" taken by member Stacy Lankford.

Bright purple wildflowers bloom softly in the spring air near Diamond Lake in Cass County. With the forest blurred gently in the background, the photo captures the quiet beauty and fresh color that arrives with a Michigan spring.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!