The WVPE photo of the week is called "Flying into the Finish"
The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "Flying into the Finish" taken by member David Bertoncini.
At the Mishawaka All City Track Meet, a young athlete launches into the sand during the long jump event, kicking up a cloud of grit and determination. It’s a perfect snapshot of youthful energy, competition, and springtime school spirit in Michiana.
If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!