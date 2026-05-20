The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "Flying into the Finish" taken by member David Bertoncini.

At the Mishawaka All City Track Meet, a young athlete launches into the sand during the long jump event, kicking up a cloud of grit and determination. It’s a perfect snapshot of youthful energy, competition, and springtime school spirit in Michiana.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!