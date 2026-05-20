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The WVPE photo of the week is called "Flying into the Finish"

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published May 20, 2026 at 4:11 PM EDT
David Bertoncini
Mishawaka All City Track Meet 5/16/26

The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "Flying into the Finish" taken by member David Bertoncini.

At the Mishawaka All City Track Meet, a young athlete launches into the sand during the long jump event, kicking up a cloud of grit and determination. It’s a perfect snapshot of youthful energy, competition, and springtime school spirit in Michiana.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!
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