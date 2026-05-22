Got a recent grad in your life? Give them the gift of a good book
Are you looking for a book gift for a recent graduate in your life?
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd gets suggestions from “The Stacks” founder and creator Traci Thomas.
Book picks from Traci Thomas
- “Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar” by Cheryl Strayed
- “When Things Fall Apart: Heart Advice for Difficult Times” by Pema Chodron
- “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” by Ed Yong
- “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World” by Robin Wall Kimmerer
- “Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals” by Oliver Burkeman
- “Bull**** Jobs: A Theory” by David Graeber
- “Finance for the People: Getting a Grip on Your Finances” by Paco de Leon
- “For Every One” by Jason Reynolds
- “Mountains Beyond Mountains: The Quest of Dr. Paul Farmer, a Man Who Would Cure the World” by Tracy Kidder
- “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson
- “A Few Rules for Predicting the Future: An Essay” by Octavia Butler
- “The Creative Habit: Learn It and Use It for Life” by Twyla Tharp
- “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss
- “The Count of Monte Cristo” by Alexandre Dumas
- “Anna Karenina” by Leo Tolstoy
- “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison
- “Where the Sidewalk Ends” by Shel Silverstein
- “New People” by Danzy Senna
- “Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
- “The Hunger Games” series by Suzanne Collins
- “Come And Get It” by Kiley Reid
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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