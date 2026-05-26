Saturday, May 30, 2026 at noon 88.1 WVPE.

Paul Ingles hosts this music special called Everybody Loving BB: The BB KING BLUES SUMMIT 100 Tribute. This program celebrates the legendary blues player / singer/songwriter/and band leader B.B. King, who was called by one music publication "the single most important electric guitarist of the last half of the 20th century". King was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

BB King passed away in 2015 at the age of 89. On what would have been his 100th birthday, it was announced that an all star lineup of players from several generations had recorded and would release in 2026 an album called BB KING’S BLUES SUMMIT 100 consisting of those artists’ takes on 32 of the songs that BB King made famous.

The album was produced by 21st century blues star Joe Bonamassa, whom BB King started mentoring when Joe was about 12. In this special, Joe Bonamassa tours us through some of the best from this celebration collection which include tracks from Eric Clapton, Chaka Kahn, Gary King Jr., Marcus King, Paul Rodgers, George Benson, Buddy Guy, Larkin Poe, and Joe Bonamassa and his backing band.