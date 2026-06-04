The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "Tunnel Vision" taken by member Anthony Garascia.

A lone figure walks through the Michigan Street Tunnel in Chicago's South Loop, framed by sweeping curves and warm light. Beyond the shadowed passage, bright sunshine and green trees beckon, creating a striking contrast between the city’s concrete geometry and the promise of the open day ahead.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!