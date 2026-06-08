John Lithgow wins Lead Actor Tony for role in 'Giant'

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Veteran screen and stage actor John Lithgow took home the Tony award Sunday night for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his role in Broadway’s “Giant.”

Lithgow plays children’s author Roald Dahl, best known for books including “James and the Giant Peach,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and more. The show looks at a darker side to the man known for this love of children: his virulent anti-semitism.

The Tony award makes Lithgow, 80, the oldest male actor to win the award, and comes 53 years after his first Tony, for the 1972 Broadway production of “Changing Rooms.”

Host Robin Young joined Lithgow after a recent performance to discuss the role, and his career. We revisit their conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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