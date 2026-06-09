Studebaker National Museum Presents: Concours D' Elegance at Copshaholm

WVPE is a media sponsor for the 2026 Concours D’Elegance at Copshaholm presented by The Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum!

Now a two-day event on July tenth and eleventh, this celebration of automotive culture, design, and styling features many marques of rare automobiles on the museum campus. In addition, Saturday will feature food trucks, activities for all ages, and the awards ceremony beginning at two-thirty.

For more information click here!