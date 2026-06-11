The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "Big Boy Pullin Up!" taken by member Bill Steinmetz.

The mighty Union Pacific's Big Boy NO. 4014 steam locomotive rolls through Burr Oak, Indiana, drawing crowds of rail fans eager to witness a living piece of American history. Towering over the tracks, the legendary engine commands attention as cameras click and spectators gather to watch this iron giant thunder past.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!