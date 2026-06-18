The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "Hangar Beach" taken by member Dustin Tam from Buchanan.

As the sun settles over Lake Michigan, silhouettes of families linger along the shoreline while a small plane glides across the evening sky. Captured in black and white, this peaceful scene at Hangar Beach in Coloma reflects the timeless beauty of a summer sunset on the Great Lakes.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!