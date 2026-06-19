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Scottish 'Tartan Army' drinks Boston dry

NPR | By Alejandra Marquez Janse,
Justine Kenin
Published June 19, 2026 at 5:44 PM EDT

Scottish soccer fans have taken over Boston to watch the World Cup. The Tartan Army, as they are called, brought their Scottish traditions with them: Kilts, bagpipes and lots of drinking.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Alejandra Marquez Janse
Alejandra Marquez Janse is a producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered. She was part of a team that traveled to Uvalde, Texas, months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary to cover its impact on the community. She also helped script and produce NPR's first bilingual special coverage of the State of the Union – broadcast in Spanish and English.
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.