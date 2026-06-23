Supreme Court rules against Rastafarian man's religious freedom claim

The Supreme Court ruled against a Rastafarian man who filed a lawsuit claiming that prison officials violated his religious beliefs after they forcibly shaved his head.

The man, Damon Landor, had vowed not to cut his hair as part of his religion. The court ruled that the lawsuit cannot go forward.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with former federal prosecutor Paul Butler, who is a professor at the Georgetown University Law Center.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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