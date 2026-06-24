ICE protestors sentenced to up to 100 years in prison

In Texas, eight protestors were sentenced to up to 100 years in prison for their involvement in a demonstration that turned violent outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center.

A police officer was shot and injured during the protest, and the protesters were accused of being part of the far-left movement antifa. President Trump declared antifa a domestic terrorist group, and the some have called the sentences overly harsh.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with KERA reporter Dylan Duke.

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