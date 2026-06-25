The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "Dueling Hummingbirds" taken by member Kelson Burns.

Two hummingbirds meet in a breathtaking midair showdown, their tiny wings frozen in motion as they defend their territory. This remarkable photograph captures the speed, precision, and fierce spirit hidden within one of nature's smallest birds.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!