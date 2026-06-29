Elkhart school board transferring Osolo building to charter school

Another of the Elkhart Community Schools elementary schools that had been slated for closure this fall could see students again within its walls.

Osolo Elementary on County Road 6 is one of five elementary buildings closing because of declining enrollment in the district’s consolidation process. But the school board has called a special meeting for Tuesday to consider transferring the Osolo building to Premier Arts Academy, an Elkhart charter school.

They’re chartered through Ball State University and will start their fourth school year this fall in Lifeline Youth Ministries’ The Hub facility on Prairie Street.

It was unclear whether Premier Arts would pay the cash-strapped district for the property. A state law requires districts that close buildings to make them available to charter schools for just a dollar if they don’t plan to use them. The meeting agenda online did not include details of the agreement, and a district spokeswoman did not reply to our interview request.

Premiere Arts officials declined to comment until after the board vote.

The news about Osolo comes three weeks after the district announced that another school being closed, Mary Beck Elementary, will again have district students this fall because of water damage at Monger Elementary.