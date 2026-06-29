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Music in the Gardens at The History Museum

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published June 29, 2026 at 2:01 PM EDT
Music in the Gardens
The History Museum, South Bend, IN
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Music in the Gardens from The History Museum of South Bend
Music in the Gardens

WVPE is a media sponsor for Music in the Gardens at The History Museum on Friday, July 31st, starting at 5:00 PM. This year The Whistle Pigs will take center stage in the Historic Oliver Gardens performing contemporary, classic rock, jazz, and R & B. Food and drink favorites by The Landing will also be available for purchase. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets for a perfect spot on the lawn. This lively, classy yet casual event is a perfect way to experience summer. Tickets and information at: The History Museum.

WVPE members will receive a discount code by email.