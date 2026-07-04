'Wait Wait' for July 4, 2026: Nothing but Fireworks edition NPR Published July 4, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT Facebook LinkedIn Email Listen • 46:09 Frazer Harrison / Getty ImagesActor John Cusack arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Relativity Media's "The Raven" held at the Los Angeles Theatre on April 23, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Relativity Media) This week, we celebrate Independence Day with a collection of absolute bangers, including interviews with John Cusack, Kali Reis, Arden Cho, and Aasif Mandvi Copyright 2026 NPR