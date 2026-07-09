The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "Wining Down at Sunset" taken by member Jan Zotti.

A glass of red wine catches the last rays of the setting sun at Duneland Beach in Michigan City, creating a perfect toast to the evening. Look closely, and the Chicago skyline appears on the horizon, adding one final touch to this peaceful Lake Michigan sunset.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!