The WVPE photo of the week is called "Wining Down at Sunset"
The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "Wining Down at Sunset" taken by member Jan Zotti.
A glass of red wine catches the last rays of the setting sun at Duneland Beach in Michigan City, creating a perfect toast to the evening. Look closely, and the Chicago skyline appears on the horizon, adding one final touch to this peaceful Lake Michigan sunset.
If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!