'Wait Wait' for July 11, 2026: Live in Milwaukee with Jason Narducy

This week's show was recorded in Milwaukee with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Jason Narducy and panelists Alonzo Bodden, Adam Burke, and Negin Farsad. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

USA's FIFA Flame Out; Reality TV and the English Language; New Rules for Summer

Panel Questions

Billionaires Letting It Snow

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a big storm in the news, only one of which is true

Not My Job: Musician Jason Narducy talks becoming punk rock royalty at 11-years-old and being in the world's best tribute band

Peter talks to rock musician Jason Narducy, known for his work with Superchunk, Bob Mould, and Michael Shannon covering R.E.M. albums. Jason plays our game called, "Meet this UNDER-Cover band…" Three questions about agents who go undercover to catch bad guys.

Panel Questions

Bold New Relationship Advice; A New Way To Date

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: For The Love of Tchotchkes; Corky New Ballet Shoes; The Downside of Chilling

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after Love Island, what'll be the next big reality show set on an island?



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