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We love you, Don Gonyea: Veteran NPR correspondent hangs up his mic after 4 decades

NPR | By Scott Detrow,
Henry LarsonWilliam Troop
Published July 18, 2026 at 5:20 PM EDT

NPR's Don Gonyea's has retired after over 40 years. His friends and colleagues remember their favorite moments from his storied career.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Henry Larson
William Troop
William Troop is a supervising editor at All Things Considered. He works closely with everyone on the ATC team to plan, produce and edit shows 7 days a week. During his 30+ years in public radio, he has worked at NPR, at member station WAMU in Washington, and at The World, the international news program produced at station GBH in Boston. Troop was born in Mexico, to Mexican and Nicaraguan parents. He spent most of his childhood in Italy, where he picked up a passion for soccer that he still nurtures today. He speaks Spanish and Italian fluently, and is always curious to learn just how interconnected we all are.