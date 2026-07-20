WVPE is a media sponsor for Envirofest - Saturday, August 21st, from 4 to 8 PM on Island Park in downtown Elkhart, presented by the Elkhart Environmental Center. EnviroFest is the region’s largest environmental festival with vendor and exhibitor booths by environmental and sustainable businesses and organizations! vendor and exhibitor booths by environmental/sustainable businesses and organizations, food vendors, silent auction, kids area, local beer tent, and more!

Click here for more Information!

