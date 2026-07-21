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Mishawaka council president says fieldhouse case could cost city

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published July 21, 2026 at 5:08 PM EDT
South Bend Regional Chamber

 If you’ve heard about the Mishawaka Fieldhouse developer being sued in federal court, you might wonder just how the city is an alleged victim. We talked with Mishawaka Common Council President Gregg Hixenbaugh, who's also an attorney.

Hixenbaugh says he expects the council and city administration will next have attorneys determine how to protect the city’s interests.

In a civil lawsuit filed in Florida, the U.S. Justice Department says James “Andy” Card, owner of Card & Associates, used about $2.2 million from the fieldhouse project to buy a waterfront home. The city hired Card to build and operate the fieldhouse.

So how is the city a victim? The fieldhouse was completed and is being used daily for everything from pickleball to travel sports, contractors have been paid, and debt payments are current on the $38 million in bonds sold to build it.

Hixenbaugh says the city’s agreement with Card’s firm requires the debt to be paid from its incremental property taxes and facility operating revenue.

“Number one that funding could have been used to pay for additional costs associated with the fieldhouse project. If there were no such additional costs, then that additional funding would have been available to be applied to pay the principal and interest on the outstanding bonds, in effect paying this off sooner and saving interest costs.”
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Mishawaka FieldhouseJames "Andy" Cardbonddebt paymentsGregg Hixenbaugh
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott