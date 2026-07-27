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The WVPE photo of the week is called "A Very South Bend Evening"

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published July 27, 2026 at 10:51 AM EDT
Michael McNeely

The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "A Very South Bend Evening" taken by member Michael McNeely.

As the sun slips below the horizon, a slender crescent moon hangs above the Basilica of the Sacred Heart and Notre Dame's iconic Golden Dome. Bathed in the warm colors of dusk, this peaceful campus skyline captures a timeless South Bend evening.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!