The WVPE photo of the week is called "A Very South Bend Evening"
The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "A Very South Bend Evening" taken by member Michael McNeely.
As the sun slips below the horizon, a slender crescent moon hangs above the Basilica of the Sacred Heart and Notre Dame's iconic Golden Dome. Bathed in the warm colors of dusk, this peaceful campus skyline captures a timeless South Bend evening.
If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!