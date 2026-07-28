MacBeth from Shakespeare at Notre Dame

WVPE is a media partner of Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival presenting: MacBeth!

Ambition o’erleaps itself in Shakespeare’s “Scottish Play”, where the throne is for the taking. Claimed in blood, a Scottish general now wears the crown but must suffer the consequences of fate, influence, and greed. Macbeth is an examination of power, what it takes to obtain, and what it costs to keep.

Macbeth is brought to life by the Notre Dame Shakespeare Festival’s Professional Company, under the direction of Matt Hawkins, Director of Theatre and Musical Theatre for the Department of Film, Television, and Theatre at the University of Notre Dame. Murder, mutiny, and mystery set the tone for one of Shakespeare’s greatest dramatic achievements.

This always-relevant examination of the lacerating effects of the reckless desire for power unfolds in the Scottish highlands. A poisonous cocktail of ambition, guilt, and paranoia, with subtle seasonings of the supernatural, the show explores conflicted characters with the twists and turns of a riveting thriller.

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