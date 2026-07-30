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The WVPE photo of the week is called "River Spirit "

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published July 30, 2026 at 3:39 PM EDT
Kurt Butler

The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "River Spirit" taken by member Kurt Butler.

As the first light of morning spills across the St. Joseph River, golden mist rises from the water, forming what looks like a mysterious river spirit awakening. It's a breathtaking sunrise moment where light, fog, and imagination come together in perfect harmony.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week!