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South Bend seeks input on new Rum Village community center

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 10, 2026 at 4:01 PM EDT
The city of South Bend plans to convert this building at Indiana and Prairie avenues to a new Rum Village Community Center. Seeking ideas on programming, they're hosting a listening session on Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rum Village Nature Center, 2626 S. Gertrude St.
Provided
The city of South Bend plans to convert this building at Indiana and Prairie avenues to a new Rum Village Community Center. Seeking ideas on programming, they're hosting a listening session on Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rum Village Nature Center, 2626 S. Gertrude St.

If you live on South Bend’s southwest side, the city wants your input as it develops the new Rum Village Community Center.

In recent years the city has partnered with the United Way to establish a community center on the southeast side. They plan another one in the former Marquette School building to serve the northwest. And on the west side they’ve renovated the Charles Black Center and built a $25 million MLK Dream Center.

Now it’s the southwest side’s turn. A neighborhood plan developed in 2022 called for a community center, and the city in March bought the building at Indiana and Prairie avenues.

For this center, the city is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to provide before and after school programming. But the city says they want public input on how people would like to use the center throughout the day.

So on Tuesday they’ll host a listening session from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rum Village Nature Center on Gertrude Street. They held another listening session in June. You can also give input in an online survey.

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Rum Villagecommunity centerSouth Bend
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott