South Bend seeks input on new Rum Village community center

If you live on South Bend’s southwest side, the city wants your input as it develops the new Rum Village Community Center.

In recent years the city has partnered with the United Way to establish a community center on the southeast side. They plan another one in the former Marquette School building to serve the northwest. And on the west side they’ve renovated the Charles Black Center and built a $25 million MLK Dream Center.

Now it’s the southwest side’s turn. A neighborhood plan developed in 2022 called for a community center, and the city in March bought the building at Indiana and Prairie avenues.

For this center, the city is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to provide before and after school programming. But the city says they want public input on how people would like to use the center throughout the day.

So on Tuesday they’ll host a listening session from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rum Village Nature Center on Gertrude Street. They held another listening session in June. You can also give input in an online survey.