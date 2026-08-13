Elkhart's Island of Blues

WVPE is a media sponsor for the Island of Blues presented by the City of Elkhart Parks and Recreation. The event features live music from four bands including this year’s headlining act, the Michael Charles Band. There will be blues, bar-b-que, a beer garden, and more. The Island of Blues takes place at Island Park in Elkhart on Saturday, September 12 th from Noon until 9 PM. More information including the full band lineup and performance schedule available Click Here!

-Music lineup –

1 pm: Sugar Lime Blue

3 pm: A Patch of Blues

5 pm: JR Clark Band

7 pm: Michael Charles Band